NATO suspends cooperation with Russia
April 1, 2014 / 3:29 PM / 3 years ago

NATO suspends cooperation with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO said on Tuesday it will suspend “all practical civilian and military cooperation” with Russia because of Moscow’s occupation and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

The decision was taken by NATO foreign ministers who urged Russia in a statement “to take immediate steps ... to return to compliance with international law.”

NATO and Ukraine announced in a joint statement after their ministers met in Brussels that they would intensify cooperation and promote defense reforms in Ukraine through training and other programs.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

