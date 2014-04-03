FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia recalls military representative from NATO for consultations: agencies
#World News
April 3, 2014 / 3:58 PM / 3 years ago

Russia recalls military representative from NATO for consultations: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has recalled its top military representative to NATO for consultations in Moscow, a senior defense official was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday.

“We don’t see an opportunity to continue military cooperation as usual with NATO,” RIA news agency quoted Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov as saying. “We have decided to recall the chief Russian military representative at NATO ... to Moscow for consultations.”

He named the military official as Valery Yevnevich, who is a general.

NATO has suspended cooperation with Moscow over its annexation. Moscow says it wants answers from NATO on its activities in eastern Europe after the Western military alliance said it would beef up defenses for its eastern members.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

