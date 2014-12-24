FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says will sever ties with NATO if Ukraine joins Atlantic bloc: agency
#World News
December 24, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says will sever ties with NATO if Ukraine joins Atlantic bloc: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would respond adequately by severing ties with NATO if Ukraine becomes a member of the Atlantic bloc.

“If this decision in the future takes on a military character (the accession to NATO), then we will respond adequately. Then there will be a complete severing of ties with NATO, which will be practically impossible to repair,” Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; editing by Katya Golubkova

