Russia's Lavrov to meet NATO chief in Brussels on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a short meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, a NATO official said.

The meeting, due to begin at 1030 GMT, is a follow-up to their talks in January and is due to last about 45 minutes.

“NATO’s position has not changed regarding the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, but the channels of dialogue are open,” the NATO official said.

Stoltenberg will insist that Russia supports the Minsk peace agreement to ease the conflict in Ukraine, the official said.