Russia warns Ukraine against NATO membership: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian official said on Tuesday an announcement by Ukraine’s president that he would hold a referendum on NATO membership in several years’ time would increase regional tensions.
“I am convinced that what has been announced now by the Ukrainian leadership will only bring a further escalation of the situation around Ukraine,” Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.
