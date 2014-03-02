FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO urges Russia to bring troops back to bases
March 2, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

NATO urges Russia to bring troops back to bases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO warned Russia on Sunday that military action against Ukraine was against international law, and expressed grave concern over the Russian parliament’s authorization of the use of force.

After an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels, the alliance called on Russia to bring its forces back to bases and refrain from interfering in Ukraine.

“We urge both parties to immediately seek a peaceful solution through bilateral dialogue, with international facilitation ... and through the dispatch of international observers under the auspices of the United Nations Security Council or the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” NATO said in a statement.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alistair Lyon

