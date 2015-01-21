FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO calls on Russia to pull troops from Ukraine
January 21, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

NATO calls on Russia to pull troops from Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reviews a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO said on Wednesday it had seen an increase in the numbers of tanks, artillery pieces and other heavy military equipment being used by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine and renewed a call for Moscow to withdraw.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Western alliance’s secretary-general, told a news briefing that NATO had monitored Russian troops in Ukraine for several months and an increase lately in the amount of equipment. He declined comment on specific numbers of troops. Russia denies Ukrainian accusations that its forces are present.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
