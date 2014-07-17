FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novatek says major projects to go ahead despite sanctions
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2014 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Novatek says major projects to go ahead despite sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 natural gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) said on Thursday its key projects would go ahead despite new U.S. sanctions imposed over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

It said the sanctions did not hurt the company’s production and commercial activity. Novatek also pledged to take the “necessary measures” to finance its LNG projects with its international partners.

Novatek owns the controlling stake in Russia’s Yamal LNG projects. Its partners there are France’s Total (TOTF.PA) and China’s CNPC.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.