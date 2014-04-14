FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama blasts Russia, tells Putin U.S. wants diplomatic solution in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 14, 2014 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

Obama blasts Russia, tells Putin U.S. wants diplomatic solution in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that the United States preferred a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine but blasted Russia for taking actions that were not “conducive” to such a path.

“The president made clear that the diplomatic path was open and our preferred way ahead, but that Russia’s actions are neither consistent with or conducive to that,” a senior administration official said about the call between the leaders.

Obama told Putin that Kiev had made “real offers” to address concerns about the decentralization of powers to local governments in the country, the official said.

“That is a matter for Ukrainians to decide,” the official said. “We have always and will continue to support an inclusive process.”

The official said the call, described as “frank and direct,” came at the request of the Russians.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.