Obama to Poroshenko: Any Russian intervention 'unacceptable'
August 11, 2014 / 6:24 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to Poroshenko: Any Russian intervention 'unacceptable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that any Russian intervention in Ukraine without Kiev’s consent would be “unacceptable” and a violation of international law, the White House said on Monday.

Poroshenko, in a phone call, told Obama that there has been continued shelling of Ukrainian territory from Russia, the White House said. Obama urged Poroshenko to exercise restraint in military operations in order to avoid civilian casualties, it added.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Susan Heavey

