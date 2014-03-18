FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel, Obama agree annexing Crimea violates Ukraine's integrity
March 18, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel, Obama agree annexing Crimea violates Ukraine's integrity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking about the crisis in Ukraine from the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed in a call on Tuesday that Crimea’s declaration of independence and Russia’s annexation of the peninsula was an “unacceptable blow to the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, her office said.

The German chancellor’s office said in a statement that both leaders viewed European Union and U.S. sanctions against people implicated in the annexation of Crimea as a consequence of Russia’s actions, but they both remained open to dialogue.

Defying Ukrainian protests and Western sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty on Tuesday making Crimea part of Russia again but said he did not plan to seize any other regions of Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown

