FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., France say Russia could draw further costs over Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 8, 2014 / 12:49 AM / 3 years ago

U.S., France say Russia could draw further costs over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the job numbers and the economy during a visit to 1776, a tech startup hub, in Washington July 3, 2014. U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence the economy was moving forward at a brisk clip after a surprisingly big slump at the start of the year. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande decided on Monday that Europe should impose further costs on Russia if Moscow does not immediately take steps to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ukraine, the White House said.

The two leaders spoke by phone. They agreed that Russia should stop “destabilizing activities” such as allowing and facilitating the transit of weapons and fighters across the border and should cease its own military build-up near the Ukrainian border and its ongoing support for separatists, the White House said.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.