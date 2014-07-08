U.S., France say Russia could draw further costs over Ukraine

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the job numbers and the economy during a visit to 1776, a tech startup hub, in Washington July 3, 2014. U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the jobless rate closed in on a six-year low, decisive evidence the economy was moving forward at a brisk clip after a surprisingly big slump at the start of the year. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande decided on Monday that Europe should impose further costs on Russia if Moscow does not immediately take steps to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ukraine, the White House said.

The two leaders spoke by phone. They agreed that Russia should stop “destabilizing activities” such as allowing and facilitating the transit of weapons and fighters across the border and should cease its own military build-up near the Ukrainian border and its ongoing support for separatists, the White House said.