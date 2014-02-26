FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House urges 'outside actors' in region to respect Ukraine's sovereignty
February 26, 2014 / 6:09 PM / 4 years ago

White House urges 'outside actors' in region to respect Ukraine's sovereignty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House responded to a Russian troop alert near Ukraine on Wednesday by urging “outside actors” in the region to respect Ukrainian sovereignty.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, briefing reporters as President Barack Obama flew from Washington to Minnesota, said the United States strongly supports Ukraine leaders’ efforts to form an inclusive, multi-party government.

“We urge outside actors in the region to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, to end provocative rhetoric and actions, to support democratically established transitional governing structures and to use their influence in support of unity, peace and an inclusive path forward,” Earnest said.

Washington wants to “remind all governments of their political commitments to transparency about military activities” under international obligations designed to ensure peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region, he said.

Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott

