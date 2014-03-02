Obama in talk with Germany's Merkel cites 'illegitimacy' of Russia move in Crimea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama discussed the Ukraine crisis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call on Sunday and underscored the “complete illegitimacy” of Russian’s incursion in Ukraine’s Crimea, a senior U.S. official said.

“(The primary point) in all of his calls has been to underscore the complete illegitimacy of Russia’s intervention” in the Crimea region of Ukraine, the official told reporters in a conference call.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Obama planned shortly to make the same point in conversations with the British prime minister and the Polish president.