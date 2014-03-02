FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama in talk with Germany's Merkel cites 'illegitimacy' of Russia move in Crimea
March 2, 2014 / 9:33 PM / 4 years ago

Obama in talk with Germany's Merkel cites 'illegitimacy' of Russia move in Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama discussed the Ukraine crisis with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call on Sunday and underscored the “complete illegitimacy” of Russian’s incursion in Ukraine’s Crimea, a senior U.S. official said.

“(The primary point) in all of his calls has been to underscore the complete illegitimacy of Russia’s intervention” in the Crimea region of Ukraine, the official told reporters in a conference call.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Obama planned shortly to make the same point in conversations with the British prime minister and the Polish president.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney

