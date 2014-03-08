FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls six world leaders about Ukraine crisis: White House
#Politics
March 8, 2014

Obama calls six world leaders about Ukraine crisis: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves during a visit to Coral Reef High School in Miami, Florida, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

KEY LARGO, Florida (Reuters) - President Barack Obama made a series of phone calls on Saturday to world leaders about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, including British Prime Minister David Cameron, French President Francois Hollande, and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi the White House said.

He also held a conference call about the situation with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement. No further details about the discussions were immediately available.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

