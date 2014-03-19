FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Russian military moves creating dangerous situation
#World News
March 19, 2014 / 6:03 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says Russian military moves creating dangerous situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned Russian moves to seize Ukrainian military installations, saying they are creating a dangerous situation.

White House spokesman Jay Carney spoke after Russian troops backed by unarmed volunteers stormed Ukraine’s naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol and raised their flag.

“The continued efforts by Russian forces to seize Ukrainian military installations are creating a dangerous situation. We condemn these actions,” Carney told reporters.

Carney said the United States plans to impose sanctions on more people beyond the 11 Russian and Ukrainian officials who were hit with penalties on Monday.

“Diplomacy remains the only acceptable means of resolving this situation, and we are prepared to impose further costs on Russia for its violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish

