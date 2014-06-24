FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. welcomes Putin's acceptance of cease-fire in Ukraine: White House
June 24, 2014 / 5:38 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. welcomes Putin's acceptance of cease-fire in Ukraine: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s acceptance of cease-fire in Ukraine but wants to see “tangible actions” to de-escalate the crisis, the White House said on Tuesday.

“What we’re focused ... on is not just the words of the Russian president, though we welcome them. What we’re focused on is the actions,” such as ending support for separatists, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

Earnest also said President Barack Obama called British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine and other issues.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

