FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Putin talk about Ukraine in phone call: White House
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 1, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Obama, Putin talk about Ukraine in phone call: White House

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama voiced deep concerns to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday about Russia’s increased support for separatists in eastern Ukraine during a telephone conversation, the White House said.

The two leaders agreed to keep open their channels of communication. It was the first conversation between the two leaders since July 17, the day when a Malaysian passenger jet was shot down over eastern Ukraine by what U.S. officials believe was a missile launched by pro-Russian separatists.

The United States and Europe increased the pressure on Russia this week with a fresh round of sanctions.

“The president reiterated his deep concerns about Russia’s increased support for the separatists in Ukraine,” a White House statement on the conversation said. “The president reinforced his preference for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.”

Obama also raised his concerns about what Washington says was a violation by Russia of the 1988 Intermediate-Nuclear Treaty designed to eliminate ground-launched cruise missiles.

Reporting By Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.