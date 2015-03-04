FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, EU leaders agree to put more costs quickly on Russia if needed over Ukraine
March 4, 2015 / 12:08 AM / 3 years ago

Obama, EU leaders agree to put more costs quickly on Russia if needed over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and his European counterparts agreed on Tuesday to act quickly to impose additional costs on Russia if peace agreements in the Ukraine conflict were not implemented.

“The leaders expressed their hope for the successful and complete implementation of the Minsk agreements and agreed that the easing of current sanctions would be linked to the full implementation of these agreements,” the White House said in a statement.

“They also affirmed their determination to act quickly and in unison to impose significant additional costs, if serious violations of the Minsk agreements occur or if Russian-backed separatists seek to gain new territory.” 

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

