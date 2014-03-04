FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, advisers discuss ways to 'further isolate' Russia
March 4, 2014 / 2:34 AM / 4 years ago

Obama, advisers discuss ways to 'further isolate' Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met for over two hours on Monday with his national security advisers and discussed ways the United States and its allies could “further isolate” Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine, a White House official said.

The group discussed ways to “reinforce that the Russians still have an opportunity to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation or they face further political and economic repercussions from the international community,” the official said about the meeting.

“The president will continue to receive regular updates on the situation, and to remain in close contact with his foreign counterparts,” the official said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Peter Cooney

