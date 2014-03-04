Obama, advisers discuss ways to 'further isolate' Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met for over two hours on Monday with his national security advisers and discussed ways the United States and its allies could “further isolate” Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine, a White House official said.

The group discussed ways to “reinforce that the Russians still have an opportunity to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation or they face further political and economic repercussions from the international community,” the official said about the meeting.

“The president will continue to receive regular updates on the situation, and to remain in close contact with his foreign counterparts,” the official said.