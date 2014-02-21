Obama plans to talk to Russia's Putin about Ukraine deal Friday -official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama planned to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday about a peace deal aimed at halting violence in Ukraine, a top White House official told MNSBC.

White House deputy national security adviser Tony Blinken also said there was much work to do to calm the situation in Kiev after an agreement was established to head off a political crisis after dozens of people were killed this week.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Blinken said. “It still has to be implemented.” But, he added, “Ukraine has pulled back from the brink.”