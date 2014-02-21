FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama plans to talk to Russia's Putin about Ukraine deal Friday -official
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 21, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Obama plans to talk to Russia's Putin about Ukraine deal Friday -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama planned to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday about a peace deal aimed at halting violence in Ukraine, a top White House official told MNSBC.

White House deputy national security adviser Tony Blinken also said there was much work to do to calm the situation in Kiev after an agreement was established to head off a political crisis after dozens of people were killed this week.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Blinken said. “It still has to be implemented.” But, he added, “Ukraine has pulled back from the brink.”

Reporting By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.