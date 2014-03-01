FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama expresses deep concern to Putin on Ukraine
March 1, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

Obama expresses deep concern to Putin on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia had committed a clear violation of Ukrainian sovereignty by sending forces into Crimea and warned of consequences.

“The United States condemns Russia’s military intervention into Ukrainian territory,” the White House said in a statement outlining what was discussed in a 90-minute phone call between Obama and Putin.

The White House said the United States will suspend participation in preparatory meetings for G8 summit in Sochi, Russia.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech

