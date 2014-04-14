FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama warns Putin of further costs over Ukraine: White House
April 14, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

Obama warns Putin of further costs over Ukraine: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call on Monday that Moscow would face further costs if its actions in Ukraine persisted, the White House said in a statement.

“The president expressed grave concern about Russian government support for the actions of armed, pro-Russian separatists who threaten to undermine and destabilize the government of Ukraine,” the statement said.

“The president noted Russia’s growing political and economic isolation as a result of its actions in Ukraine and made clear that the costs Russia already has incurred will increase if those actions persist,” it said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

