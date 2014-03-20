Factbox: U.S. sanctions target 20 more people, and Russian bank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday expanded its list of sanctions on Russians over the seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea region, including 20 more Russian officials and close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as a top Russian bank.
Any assets they have in the United States will be frozen and they will also be barred from U.S. travel.
President Barack Obama said he had signed a new executive order that paved the way for possible broader sanctions to target various Russian sectors, including financial services, energy, mining, engineering and defense.
Here is a list of those targeted by the U.S. sanctions:
Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the Security and Defense Committee of the Federation Council
Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament
Evgeni Bushmin, deputy speaker of the Federation Council
Nikolai Ryzhkov, senator in Russia’s Federation Council
Sergei Zheleznyak, deputy speaker of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament
Sergei Mironov, member of the council of the State Duma
Aleksandr Totoonov, a member of the Committee on Culture, Science, and Information in the Federation Council
Oleg Panteleev, first deputy chairman of the Committee on Parliamentary Issues.
Sergey Naryshkin, chairman of the State Duma
Victor Ivanov, director of Russia’s Federal Drug Control Service
Igor Sergun, head of Russia’s military intelligence service
Sergei Ivanov, Putin’s chief of staff
Alexei Gromov, Putin’s deputy chief of staff
Andrei Fursenko, a Putin aide
Vladimir Yakunin, chairman of the board of the Russian state-owned company Russian Railways and a close confidant of Putin
Vladimir Kozhin, Putin’s head of administration overseeing the Kremlin and other government buildings
Gennady Timchenko, a founder of the commodity trading company Gunvor whose activities have been linked to Putin
Arkady Rotenberg and Boris Rotenberg, brothers who support Putin and made billions in Sochi Olympic-related contracts
Yuri Kovalchuk, the largest shareholder of Bank Rossiya and is the personal banker for senior Russian officials
Bank Rossiya, which serves as the bank for senior Russian officials and has about $10 billion in assets, making it the 17th largest bank in Russia
Vladislav Surkov, Putin aide
Sergey Glazyev, Putin adviser
Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy and chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots
Andrei Klishas, member of the Council of Federation of the Federal Assembly and chairman of the Federation Council Committee of Constitutional Law, Judicial, and Legal Affairs, and the Development of Civil Society
Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Federation Council
Dmitry Rogozin, Russian deputy prime minister
Yelena Mizulina, deputy of the State Duma
Sergey Aksyonov, Prime Minister of Crimea
Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament
Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of Ukrainian Choice who U.S. officials say also supported Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
Viktor Yanukovych, former Ukrainian president who fled to Russia
Reporting by Washington Breaking News Desk; Editing by David Storey and Sandra Maler