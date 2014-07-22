Additional sanctions on Russia still an option: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is continuing to review its sanctions on Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine, including the downed Malaysian airliner shot down last week, and is willing to consider additional costs, the White House said on Tuesday.

The United States also would welcome additional steps to impose costs on Russia, particularly from Europe, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

“Our willingness to consider adding additional costs is something that continues to be a live option,” Earnest said.