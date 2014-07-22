FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Additional sanctions on Russia still an option: White House
#World News
July 22, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Additional sanctions on Russia still an option: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is continuing to review its sanctions on Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine, including the downed Malaysian airliner shot down last week, and is willing to consider additional costs, the White House said on Tuesday.

The United States also would welcome additional steps to impose costs on Russia, particularly from Europe, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

“Our willingness to consider adding additional costs is something that continues to be a live option,” Earnest said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
