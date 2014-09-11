Obama says U.S. to outline new Russia sanctions on Friday

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday the United States will join the European Union in imposing tougher sanctions on Russia’s financial, energy and defense sectors after Moscow sent troops into eastern Ukraine last month, and will provide details on the new steps on Friday.

“These measures will increase Russia’s political isolation as well as the economic costs to Russia, especially in areas of importance to President (Vladimir) Putin and those close to him,” Obama said in a statement.

Related Coverage Russia committed to Ukraine peace plan despite EU sanctions: Ifax quoting Kremlin