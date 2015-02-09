FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says must be certain lethal aid to Ukraine would be used properly
February 9, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says must be certain lethal aid to Ukraine would be used properly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday expressed concerns that lethal weapons and other military assistance provided to Ukraine during its conflict with Russian-backed separatists could “fall into the wrong hands.”

“Can we be certain that any lethal aid that we provide Ukraine is used properly, doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, does not lead to over-aggressive actions that can’t be sustained by the Ukrainians? What kinds of reactions does it prompt, not simply from the separatists but from the Russians? Those are all issues that have to be considered,” he said at the White House after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The measure by which I make these decisions is: ‘Is it more likely to be effective than not?’ And that is what our deliberations will be about,” he added.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

