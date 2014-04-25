FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says separatists seize bus with OSCE observers
April 25, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says separatists seize bus with OSCE observers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Armed separatists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk seized a bus carrying international observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Friday, the interior ministry said.

The group, which included 7 OSCE representatives and five members of the Ukrainian armed forces, was being held in the building of the state security agency (SBU) in the city which has been occupied by pro-Russian separatists.

“Negotiations are going on for their release,” a ministry statement said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth

