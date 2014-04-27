FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine separatists say free Swedish observer on medical grounds
April 27, 2014 / 4:39 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine separatists say free Swedish observer on medical grounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - One of the eight European observers being detained by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city of Slaviansk on Sunday evening was escorted to an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) vehicle and driven away.

A Reuters reporter outside the city administration building in Slaviansk said the man came out, escorted by three unarmed men, got into a white OSCE jeep and drove off. The group declined to answer reporters’ questions.

Stella Khorosheva, a spokeswoman for the separatist mayor of Slaviansk, said the observer who left is a Swedish national. “He has a mild form of diabetes and so we decided to let him go,” she told reporters.

Asked if he was the only one of the observers who was to be released on Sunday, she replied: “Yes.”

(Corrects spelling of separatist spokeswoman’s name)

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

