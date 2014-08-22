FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Ukraine back swift completion of aid convoy mission: Kremlin
#World News
August 22, 2014 / 1:19 PM / 3 years ago

Russia, Ukraine back swift completion of aid convoy mission: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The presidential chiefs of staff of Russia and Ukraine agreed on Friday on the need for the swift completion of an operation to deliver Russian aid to eastern Ukraine, Itar-Tass news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

He said the two senior officials spoke by phone.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that the entry of the Russian aid convoy into Ukraine represented a violation of international law and called on Moscow to return the situation to an internationally legal footing.

Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe

