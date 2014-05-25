FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polling stations open in Ukraine's presidential election
#World News
May 25, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Polling stations open in Ukraine's presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian polling stations opened on Sunday in a presidential election overshadowed by violence in the country’s mainly Russian-speaking east and by Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

Voting began at 8 a.m. (1 a.m. EDT) across the former Soviet republic of 45 million people. It will end 12 hours later, when exit polls will indicate a result ahead of an official outcome on Monday.

Voters will find many polling stations shut in the east, where armed pro-Moscow separatists are trying to block an election they say is illegitimate. European election monitors have largely pulled out of the Donetsk region, citing a separatist campaign of “terror” against Ukrainian officials.

Opinion polls put Petro Poroshenko, a billionaire confectionery magnate, well ahead of his rivals in an election expected to draw a high turnout. If no candidate wins over 50 percent of the vote a run-off election will be held on June 15.

Reporting by Gareth Jones

