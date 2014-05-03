Western observers released in eastern Ukraine: pro-Russian leader

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatist leader, Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, confirmed that Western observers had been released in the eastern town of Slaviansk on Saturday, and that there were no conditions for their release.

“As I promised them, we celebrated my birthday yesterday and they left. As I said, they were my guests,” he said, noting that 12 people had been released, including Europeans and Ukrainians.