Western observers released in eastern Ukraine: pro-Russian leader
#World News
May 3, 2014 / 7:54 AM / 3 years ago

Western observers released in eastern Ukraine: pro-Russian leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatist leader, Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, confirmed that Western observers had been released in the eastern town of Slaviansk on Saturday, and that there were no conditions for their release.

“As I promised them, we celebrated my birthday yesterday and they left. As I said, they were my guests,” he said, noting that 12 people had been released, including Europeans and Ukrainians.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Louise Ireland

