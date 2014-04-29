FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Good progress' made on release of OSCE observers: Ukraine separatists
April 29, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

'Good progress' made on release of OSCE observers: Ukraine separatists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SLAVIANSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - A separatist leader in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk said “good progress” had been made in talks with the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on the release of seven of its observers held since Friday.

Asked by reporters on Tuesday when the observers would be released, Slaviansk’s self-proclaimed mayor, Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, said: “I won’t give any time frame, given that everything depends on observation of the agreements we have reached with the representatives of the OSCE.”

“We have made good progress,” he said. The OSCE officials left without comment.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich

