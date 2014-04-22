FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OSCE mediator says talks with Donetsk separatists 'constructive'
#World News
April 22, 2014 / 12:53 PM / 3 years ago

OSCE mediator says talks with Donetsk separatists 'constructive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - The chief mediator for Europe’s OSCE security body in eastern Ukraine met leaders of pro-Russian separatists occupying buildings in the regional capital Donetsk on Tuesday and called their talks “constructive”.

“We have had a useful and constructive meeting with representatives of the group occupying the Donetsk regional administration building, the mayor of Donetsk and the chief of police of Donetsk,” Mark Etherington told reporters after talks lasting about 90 minutes in a city hotel.

“They explained their position. We also discussed the need for dialogue and the de-escalation of tensions and, of course, the need to refrain from violence.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Richard Balmforth

