Russia now backs idea of OSCE mission for Ukraine: Swiss chair
#World News
March 13, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Russia now backs idea of OSCE mission for Ukraine: Swiss chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia has voiced support for the deployment of an OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine, including Crimea, the chairman of the European security group said on Thursday, calling this a possible “big step forward.”

“The Russian Federation supported the idea of a rapid approval and rapid deployment of a special monitoring mission for Ukraine,” Thomas Greminger, Switzerland’s ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told reporters after a meeting of OSCE envoys in Vienna.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

