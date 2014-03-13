Russia now backs idea of OSCE mission for Ukraine: Swiss chair

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia has voiced support for the deployment of an OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine, including Crimea, the chairman of the European security group said on Thursday, calling this a possible “big step forward.”

“The Russian Federation supported the idea of a rapid approval and rapid deployment of a special monitoring mission for Ukraine,” Thomas Greminger, Switzerland’s ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told reporters after a meeting of OSCE envoys in Vienna.