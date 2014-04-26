Russia to take all possible steps to free OSCE observers: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will take all possible steps to free detained OSCE military observers in the Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday, citing Russia’s envoy to the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

“We think that these people need to be freed as soon as possible,” Andrei Kelin said in comments cited by ITAR-TASS. “Russia as a member of the OSCE will undertake all possible steps in this matter.”