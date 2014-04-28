Russia, Germany discuss OSCE observers' detention in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed on Monday the detention in Ukraine of observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry gave no further details of the call, which it said was a German initiative.

Earlier on Monday, Germany urged Moscow to use its influence on pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine to secure the release of observers from the OSCE who are being held in the city of Slaviansk.