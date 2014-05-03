FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov and OSCE's Burkhalter agree on need to fulfill Geneva agreement on Ukraine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 3, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov and OSCE's Burkhalter agree on need to fulfill Geneva agreement on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Swiss president Didier Burkhalter “confirmed the need for complete fulfillment of Geneva declaration” on Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Burkhalter is also presently the chairman of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The statement followed a phone conversation between Lavrov and Burkhalter on Saturday where they discussed the situation in Ukraine and especially “the rampage of radicals” in Odessa, the statement said.

Reporting By Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.