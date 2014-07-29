FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
East Ukraine rebels deny threat to ban OSCE from crash site
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 29, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

East Ukraine rebels deny threat to ban OSCE from crash site

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Rebels in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday denied they had threatened to ban the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) from the crash site of Malaysian flight MH17.

The self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” (DNR) said in a statement that information published in some media that it was refusing to cooperate with the European rights and security body was not true.

“The DNR government has long been working effectively with the OSCE mission,” a statement said, adding that areas of cooperation included investigation into the plane crash and ceasefire talks.

Earlier the rebels issued a statement saying they were going to halt cooperation with the OSCE, until now the main body tasked with negotiating access to the crash site for international experts, saying it was serving U.S. and Ukrainian interests.

The OSCE did not immediately comment.

International experts, including the OSCE as well as Dutch and Australian police, have already been struggling to reach the site to recover the remaining body parts and investigate the downing of the plane.

Fierce fighting in the wider area surrounding the crash site prevented the experts from reaching it for the third successive day on Tuesday, with Kiev and the pro-Russian rebels accusing each other of blocking access.

Kiev and the rebels also trade accusations over responsibility for the downing of the airliner, in which all 298 people on board were killed.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.