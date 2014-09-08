Ukraine ceasefire overall held, still shaky: OSCE

VIENNA (Reuters) - The ceasefire in Ukraine has largely held but remains shaky, a senior official of European security watchdog the OSCE said on Monday.

“Overall the ceasefire held even though it is still shaky,” Ambassador Thomas Greminger of Switzerland, the current chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told an extraordinary meeting of the 57-nation OSCE. He said the next days would be crucial.

The has OSCE has about 250 monitors deployed in Ukraine.