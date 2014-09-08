FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine ceasefire overall held, still shaky: OSCE
#World News
September 8, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine ceasefire overall held, still shaky: OSCE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The ceasefire in Ukraine has largely held but remains shaky, a senior official of European security watchdog the OSCE said on Monday.

“Overall the ceasefire held even though it is still shaky,” Ambassador Thomas Greminger of Switzerland, the current chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told an extraordinary meeting of the 57-nation OSCE. He said the next days would be crucial.

The has OSCE has about 250 monitors deployed in Ukraine.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams

