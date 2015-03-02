FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OSCE will be asked to play role in Ukraine: France
March 2, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

OSCE will be asked to play role in Ukraine: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to ask the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to help with the implementation of the cease-fire agreement, France said in a statement.

French President Francois Hollande’s office said on Monday the four leaders had agreed to ask the OSCE to play a more direct role in order to improve the application of the cease-fire and the withdrawal of heavy arms. They will also ask the OSCE to make a daily report about the situation.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq

