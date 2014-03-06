OSCE observers barred from entering Crimea: Polish minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - A mission of observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has been stopped from entering Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula by unidentified men in military fatigues, Poland’s defense minister said.

“The mission has been detained, they cannot go further. They landed in Odessa and they were travelling by car from Odessa towards the Crimean Peninsula, but they were detained by unidentified men in fatigues,” the defense minister, Tomasz Siemoniak, told reporters.

He said it was possible the observers would be allowed to head back the way they came, but they could not go forward into Crimea. Two Polish military officers are among the OSCE mission.