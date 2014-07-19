Rebels prevent monitors from approaching plane wreckage in east Ukraine -witness

HRABROVE Ukraine (Reuters) - Armed rebels stopped monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Saturday from approaching the wreckage of the Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine, forming a perimeter along the field’s edge, a Reuters witness reported.

The witness heard a representative for the pro-Russian rebels tell the international monitors that they would be informed of the results of the rebels’ investigation later.

Local staff for the emergencies ministry were also heard telling the OSCE they had brought bags containing bodies to the road at the edge of the crash site but they would not say where the bodies had been taken.