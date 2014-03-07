FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Paralympics must not be affected by politics
March 7, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Kremlin says Paralympics must not be affected by politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Ukraine’s paralympic chief that politics and international affairs must not affect sports events such as the Paralympic Games that begin in the Russian city of Sochi on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Putin and Valeriy Sushkevich discussed “the fact that a sports celebration - all the more so one like the Paralympic Games - cannot and must not be under the influence of ... the international agenda or politics,” Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Alan Baldwin

