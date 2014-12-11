FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian parliament approves economic reform program
December 11, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian parliament approves economic reform program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday approved the new government’s economic program of tough reforms aimed at securing billions of dollars in financial aid from the International Monetary Fund and other backers.

The program, outlined by Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, includes overhauling the tax system, raising energy tariffs and privatizing state firms in a bid to root out corruption that has helped push Ukraine to the brink of bankruptcy.

“Everything that wasn’t done in the past 23 years, needs to be done in 23 months,” Yatseniuk said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and John Stonestreet

