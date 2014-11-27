FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko says country opposes federalization
November 27, 2014 / 12:53 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says country opposes federalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday 100 percent of Ukrainians were in favor of a having single state, without federalization, in a keynote address to the first session of a new parliament.

“These are our warm wishes to those in the East or West who advise federalization,” Poroshenko said sarcastically.

Poroshenko also said Russia’s involvement in Ukraine’s separatist eastern conflict had encouraged Ukrainians to support the idea of future NATO membership.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra

