Ukraine's Poroshenko says country opposes federalization

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday 100 percent of Ukrainians were in favor of a having single state, without federalization, in a keynote address to the first session of a new parliament.

“These are our warm wishes to those in the East or West who advise federalization,” Poroshenko said sarcastically.

Poroshenko also said Russia’s involvement in Ukraine’s separatist eastern conflict had encouraged Ukrainians to support the idea of future NATO membership.