Ukraine's biggest party to ask for no confidence vote on Tuesday
February 16, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine's biggest party to ask for no confidence vote on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko arrives for the Presidential debate at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s biggest party will ask the parliamentary speaker to hold a no confidence vote in the government on Tuesday, its parliamentary leader told reporters, shortly after President Petro Poroshenko suggested the prime minister should resign.

Parliament is due to vote on a report that reviews the government’s performance in 2015 and its agenda for this year.

If the government loses, lawmakers will need 150 signatures in parliament to hold a no confidence vote, which could lead to national elections if the coalition cannot agree on a new cabinet.

“I will give these signatures to the parliamentary speaker with the suggestion not to postpone all this (and) today ... to hold the vote of no confidence in the government,” party leader Yuriy Lutsenko said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
