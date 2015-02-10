FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to stick to diplomacy if U.S. sends weapons to Ukraine: TASS
February 10, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to stick to diplomacy if U.S. sends weapons to Ukraine: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - If the United States decides to supply weapons to Ukraine, Russia will most likely respond diplomatically, Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Kremlin’s Security Council, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“If they supply weapons, it will be a further escalation of the conflict, it will grow,” Patrushev was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

“No, I think we will act diplomatically,” he said, answering a question about possible retaliatory action by Russia if the U.S. arms deliveries went ahead.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Katya Golubkova

