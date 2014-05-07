FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon sees no Russian troop pullback from Ukraine border
May 7, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon sees no Russian troop pullback from Ukraine border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday it saw no change in the Russian force posture along the Ukrainian border, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that they had returned to their training areas.

Asked whether Russia could be withdrawing troops without the Pentagon being able to see it, spokesman Colonel Steve Warren told reporters: “We would know.”

“We have seen no change in the Russian force posture and we’ve long called on the Russians ... to withdraw their troops” from along the border, Warren said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey

