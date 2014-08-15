Russia says no military personnel in Ukraine relief convoy: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel that no Russian military personnel were involved in a humanitarian convoy bound for Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Hagel sought clarification about the Russian convoy from Shoigu during a phone call on Friday and was “guaranteed” it did not include Russian military personnel and would not be used as a pretext for intervening in Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a statement.